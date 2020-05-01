STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's LNJP Hospital to make in-house dialysis available for coronavirus patients

The Delhi government on Thursday directed the LNJP Hospital to make in-house dialysis facility functional for COVID-19 patients.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday directed the LNJP Hospital to make an in-house dialysis facility functional for COVID-19 patients. In order, the government said patients suffering from the novel coronavirus disease who need dialysis are finding it difficult to get it done, despite the Lok Nayak (LNJP) Hospital being assigned to create enough in-house capacity and sufficient capacity through an outsourced agency to serve all COVID-19 patients of Delhi who need dialysis.

The order was issued by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla on Thursday. “Medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital and director, DGHS (Director General of Health Services), are directed to make in-house dialysis facility operational on 24X7 basis and renegotiate rates with the outsourced agency to make their facility at Lok Nayak Hospital operational exclusively for COVID-19 patients immediately, not later than April 30 evening,” the order said.

Meanwhile, The Delhi government identified two more private hospitals for treatment of coronavirus patients in case of “shortage of isolation beds”.In an order issued on April 30, Delhi Health Secretary declared two private hospitals — Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital and Sir Gangaram City Hospital — as COVID-19 hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases. The order cited “the shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals” as the reason for the decision.

The Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital will have 100 isolation beds, while Sir Gangaram City Hospital will have 120 beds. The medical superintendents of these hospitals have been directed to make isolation beds facility functional before May 3.

With agency inputs

