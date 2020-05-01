STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Migrants to be screened in Delhi before their return to native states

The state government will also be working with the Resident Commissioner of other states in Delhi to formulate a procedure to bring back residents of the  national capital stuck in other states.

Published: 01st May 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel check documents of migrant labourers before their registration to return home

Delhi Police personnel check documents of migrant labourers before their registration to return home | shekhar yadav

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Centre allowing the inter-state movement of migrants in the country, the AAP government has sought details from states about numbers of their migrant workers stranded in the national capital to screen them before they leave for their native places.

The state government will also be working with the Resident Commissioner of other states in Delhi to formulate a procedure to bring back residents of the national capital stuck in other states. Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the AAP government is in touch with all the other state governments to work out the modalities of the transport operation to send back their migrant workers.  

Sources inform that all the people permitted under the Ministry of Home Affair’s order will be brought back taking full precautions. However, the details will only be worked out after finding out the number of stranded people.

“We are talking to other states. As per the MHA guidelines, the states in which migrant workers are stuck will have the responsibility of scanning them before they leave the state. The arrangements to bring them back will be undertaken by the destination state,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is busy crushing rumours before the arrangements are made to avoid panic gathering of migrants at bus terminals. “Delhi Police and government of Delhi are working out the modalities to implement the guidelines issued by the MHA. We request anyone who is covered under this order to not pay attention to any rumours on social media platforms, till the time administration comes out an SOP,” said Delhi Police PRO, Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi migrants AAP coronavirua COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp