Migrants to be screened in Delhi before their return to native states

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Centre allowing the inter-state movement of migrants in the country, the AAP government has sought details from states about numbers of their migrant workers stranded in the national capital to screen them before they leave for their native places.

The state government will also be working with the Resident Commissioner of other states in Delhi to formulate a procedure to bring back residents of the national capital stuck in other states. Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the AAP government is in touch with all the other state governments to work out the modalities of the transport operation to send back their migrant workers.

Sources inform that all the people permitted under the Ministry of Home Affair’s order will be brought back taking full precautions. However, the details will only be worked out after finding out the number of stranded people.

“We are talking to other states. As per the MHA guidelines, the states in which migrant workers are stuck will have the responsibility of scanning them before they leave the state. The arrangements to bring them back will be undertaken by the destination state,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is busy crushing rumours before the arrangements are made to avoid panic gathering of migrants at bus terminals. “Delhi Police and government of Delhi are working out the modalities to implement the guidelines issued by the MHA. We request anyone who is covered under this order to not pay attention to any rumours on social media platforms, till the time administration comes out an SOP,” said Delhi Police PRO, Mandeep Singh Randhawa.