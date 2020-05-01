STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tele-consultation  advance booking invited at AIIMS Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday said that it has invited advance appointments for tele-consultations from follow-up patients of the hospital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday said that it has invited advance appointments for teleconsultations from follow-up patients of the hospital. In a press statement, the AIIMS said, “The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi can now book advance appointments for teleconsultation by calling the number 9115444155.”

AIIMS also said after verification of the UHID numbers, an appointment will be fixed. A message to this effect will be sent to the patient through an SMS after booking an appointment.“The patients will be able to update their registered mobile numbers while booking the appointment. This facility of booking appointments on phone will be available from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm on all working days i.e, from Monday to Saturday,” said the statement. According to the statement, on the day of their appointment, the patients will receive a phone call from the concerned department on their registered phone or mobile numbers, during the regular OPD or Clinic times. This arrangement will be operational during the lockdown period due to Covid-19 and as long as the regular OPDs and Clinics remain closed.

With agency inputs

