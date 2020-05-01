Two Delhi government teams to carry out testing in Azadpur Mandi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to deploy two medical teams to carry out COVID-19 tests on traders and workers in Azadpur Mandi as another coronavirus positive case was reported from the wholesale vegetable market on Thursday taking the total number of cases there to 16. So far, one trader in Asia’s largest vegetable and fruits wholesale market has died of COVID-19.

Four persons at the mandi tested positive for the respiratory infection, spreading fear among traders, their staff and laborers.“One person tested positive for coronavirus and has been sent to a hospital. A surveillance team is finding out who had come in contact with the patient,” an official said on Thursday.

The two medical teams deployed at Azadpur Mandi include one doctor each, lab technicians and nursing orderly, they said.

With the number of COVID-19 cases going up at the Mandi, hundreds of their contacts have self-quarantined. Sanitization exercise is being regularly carried out and steps have been taken to prevent crowding and maintain social distancing.Meanwhile, the state government ordered screening of all people living in COVID-19 containment zones at least thrice within 14 days of identifying such areas.

The move comes in the backdrop of several people testing positive for coronavirus in containment zones despite restrictions imposed there. “Screening of all residents of containment zones must be carried out at least three times within 14 days of issuance of notification of the containment zones,” the order stated.

