STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi

The building in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Kapashera was sealed on April 19 after one person from the building tested positive.

Published: 02nd May 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Delhi, Police

Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Forty-one people from a building here tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The building in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Kapashera was sealed on April 19 after one person from the building tested positive.

"41 people from a building in Theke Wali Gali near the DC office in Kapashera, have tested positive for COVID-19. The building was sealed on April 19 after one person from the building tested positive," Office of District Magistrate (DM) Delhi South-West said in a statement.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain emphasised that all 11 districts in the national capital will be in the 'red zone' till May 17.

"All 11 districts in Delhi will stay in the red zone till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district. Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here," Jain told ANI.

"A total of 3,738 cases have been reported in Delhi including 223 cases who tested positive yesterday. A total of 1,167 people... around 32 per cent of people have recovered," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp