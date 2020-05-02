STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atmosphere remains tense at Delhi's Azadpur mandi amid coronavirus crisis

Various trade associations have blamed the AAP government for not doing enough control the spread.

A deserted view of the Azadpur mandi during the nationwide lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus crisis at Azadpur mandi, Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable market continues to worsen.At least 16 people have tested positive so far for the virus till Friday. The administration thus has been taking many precautionary measures to contain the spread the virus.However, traders are unhappy with the current scenario.Almost 25 shops have been sealed inside and 43 people have been sent to quarantine.

The added pressure with the lack of supply from Sonipat, Haryana has added to the woes of traders, who have seen a steady drop in number of fruits and vegetables over the last few days.

“The prices of fruits and vegetables continue to remain normal inside Azadpur mandi. We are continuously sanitising the area. All labourers, traders, drivers and farmers who come into the mandi are being scanned are provided with masks,” said Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee.

Various trade associations have blamed the AAP government for not doing enough control the spread. Traders continue to demand that the mandi be declared a hotspot.Earlier CM Arvind Kejriwal directed deploying of two medical teams with a total of eight health officers at the Azadpur Mandi for the checkup of any person with Covid symptoms.

