COVID-19: Anti-socials may fuel migrant unrest, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev tightens strict vigil

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Citing intelligence inputs that warn of a possible law and order situation by stranded migrants in the national capital in next couple of days, Delhi chief secretary (CS) Vijay Dev on Friday directed Delhi Police and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to tighten strict vigil in areas having such population and also at borders.

The order said, according to intelligence inputs, following the directives of the Home Ministry allowing movement of people — students, tourists, or pilgrims across the country — anti-social elements might try to incite stranded migrants. The situation may lead to tension and conflict besides attempts to violate lockdown measures, which will have devastating consequences in the fight against coronavirus, order also cautions.

Directing DDMA, district magistrates, and police commissioners to make adequate arrangements to prevent any unlawful movement of persons and gathering in the national capital, the chief secretary asked to them to set up pickets in all areas, where migrants are residing.

“The inter-state borders must be sealed completely and a strict vigil should be maintained on inter-state movement and inter-state goods careers too, lest they become a vehicle for illegal transportation of stranded persons. Any vehicle found transporting stranded person should be impounded and strict punitive action as per law should be taken against the violator,” says the order.

Thousands of migrants thronged to Anand Vihar Interstate-state bus terminus on March 28, leading to chaos, which continued for couple of days. Hundreds were also seen walking back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The CS’s order also directed special commissioners (intelligence and law & order) to gather inputs with regards to movement of migrants –labourers, tourists, and pilgrims and share information with deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and station house officers (SHO) for concentrated action.

“All the field functionaries shall remain in the field for enforcement of orders. It should be ensured without fail that the social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the Government of India and Government of NCT Delhi for containing and preventing the spread of COVID 19 are followed in letter and spirit,” says the order.