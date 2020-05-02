COVID-19 lockdown 3.0: Travel becomes a bit easy, but Delhi government to decide on relaxations

Express News Service

`NEW DELHI: Delhiites can travel in private cars with a maximum of two persons apart from a driver and ride two-wheelers alone going by the new relaxations granted to red zones by the Centre on Friday.The decision to implement these guidelines, however, is still under consideration of the Delhi government.

Countless households can breathe easy since all standalone shops and shops in colonies and residential complexes can open, making it easier for the families to get their supplies of both essentials and non-essentials. The relaxation, however, is not applicable for malls and market complexes.

Another relief for the people will be that they can place order for essential products through e-commerce platforms.All the 11 revenue districts of Delhi are under red zone, with more than 90 containment areas. Incidentally, rules are the strictest in Red Zone districts. Though Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and medical clinics will remain closed in containment zones, the services may be permitted to operate with various safeguards from 7am to 7 pm depending on the situation.

“We will examine patients but only for limited cases such as emergency ones. Health centres are potential COVID points and hence extra precautionary measures have to be taken. Patient’s history will be checked and telephonic interaction will happen first. We can perhaps attend a maximum of two emergency cases as there should be at least 45 minutes gap between two cases for disinfecting rooms. We have ordered PPE kits and will start clinic once we have them,” said Shweta Verma, a city-based dentist.Private offices can operate with 33 per cent of the total staff while taking all the precautions of social distancing such as face masks for all.

Mixed bag for National Capital Region

Ghaziabad was shifted from red zone to orange after improvement of situation. Gautam Buddh Nagar, under which Noida falls, remains in Red Zone. While Gurugram is now in orange zone, Faridabad — another NCR district — remained in red zone.