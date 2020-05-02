STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 lockdown 3.0: Travel becomes a bit easy, but Delhi government to decide on relaxations

Delhiites can travel in private cars with a maximum two persons apart from a driver and ride two-wheelers alone going by the new relaxations granted to red zones by the Centre on Friday.

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Police personnel inspect passes and identity cards of motorists, both two and four wheelers, at Delhi-Gurugram border on Tuesday

Haryana Police personnel inspect passes and identity cards of motorists, both two and four wheelers, at Delhi-Gurugram border on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Siddhanta Mishra & Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

`NEW DELHI: Delhiites can travel in private cars with a maximum of two persons apart from a driver and ride two-wheelers alone going by the new relaxations granted to red zones by the Centre on Friday.The decision to implement these guidelines, however, is still under consideration of the Delhi government.

Countless households can breathe easy since all standalone shops and shops in colonies and residential complexes can open, making it easier for the families to get their supplies of both essentials and non-essentials. The relaxation, however, is not applicable for malls and market complexes.

Another relief for the people will be that they can place order for essential products through e-commerce platforms.All the 11 revenue districts of Delhi are under red zone, with more than 90 containment areas. Incidentally, rules are the strictest in Red Zone districts. Though Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and medical clinics will remain closed in containment zones, the services may be permitted to operate with various safeguards from 7am to 7 pm depending on the situation.

“We will examine patients but only for limited cases such as emergency ones. Health centres are potential COVID points and hence extra precautionary measures have to be taken. Patient’s history will be checked and telephonic interaction will happen first. We can perhaps attend a maximum of two emergency cases as there should be at least 45 minutes gap between two cases for disinfecting rooms. We have ordered PPE kits and will start clinic once we have them,” said Shweta Verma, a city-based dentist.Private offices can operate with 33 per cent of the total staff while taking all the precautions of social distancing such as face masks for all.

Mixed bag for National Capital Region
Ghaziabad was shifted from red zone to orange after improvement of situation. Gautam Buddh Nagar, under which Noida falls, remains in Red Zone. While Gurugram is now in orange zone, Faridabad — another NCR district — remained in red zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government Coronavirus lockdown 3 coronavirus lockdown covid 19 travel allowance
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp