Delhi takes the lead in number of testing: CM Arvind Kejriwal

More testing would be done to monitor the infected and treat them

Published: 02nd May 2020 08:49 AM

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile Covid-19 testing van at Filmistan area in north Delhi on Friday

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile Covid-19 testing van at Filmistan area in north Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has done the highest number of testing per million in the country, informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, claiming that the capital has taken the lead across the country in identifying coronavirus cases.

“We are conducting 2,300 COVID-19 tests per 1 million people in Delhi. Hence, it seems like the cases are rising in Delhi. The positive aspect of this, however, is that infected people are getting recovered. A total of 1,100 people have been cured and discharged till date. More recoveries are happening day by day,” said Kejriwal.

After the early success of plasma transfusion therapy,  chief minister said that, Delhi will continue with the trials as the Centre has given permission to do so.According to the Kejriwal-government they have contacted almost 1100 people who recovered from the pandemic and are willing to donate plasma.

“We had gotten the plasma therapy trial permitted by the Central government in the LNJP hospital in Delhi. The patient who was given the first trial and was admitted to an ICU in a critical condition has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday because of the therapy.” “We are not going to stop clinical trials of plasma therapy. We are getting good results of the therapy. However, it is on trial basis.”

According to health experts at Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), the convalescent plasma therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those critically affected by the virus. It is mostly effective on patients in the second stage before the third stage where there is a chance of failure of vital organs of the infected person. Plasma therapy is also inexpensive as compared to the other medical treatments and medicines.As per the latest report Delhi has registered 3,738 corona cases, 61 people have died.

Plasma trial to continue
CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Delhi will continue plasma therapy trial as it has the Central approval and also as the trial has shown positive results in critically ill patients. He said a few statements on behalf of the Centre caused the people to believe that plasma therapy will be halted in the national capital. He said the government is contacting recovered people and asking them to donate their plasma.

Coronavirus
