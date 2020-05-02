STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi violence: Police file chargesheet against Shahrukh who fired at constable

Shahrukh was the first person to be arrested in the case on March 3. Kaleem Ahmad, who had given shelter to him, was later arrested during investigation.

Mohammed Shahrukh who waved a gun at Delhi Police personnel in the Jaffrabad-Maujpur area during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act on Feb. 24 in New Delhi Tuesday March 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against Shahrukh Pathan, who had fired at head constable Deepak Dahiya and others during the violence in Delhi’s northeast area in February.

A video of Shahrukh Khan pointing a gun at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya had gone viral during the riots that broke out after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took an ugly turn in Delhi’s northeast area in February.

A 350-page chargesheet has been filed in the Karkardooma Court against Shaharukh Pathan, Kaleem Ahmad and one Ishtiyak Mallik.

Shahrukh was the first person to be arrested in the case on March 3. Kaleem Ahmad, who had given shelter to him, was later arrested during investigation.

Charges such as Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) and 216 (harboring offender) under the Indian Penal Code have been added to the case, the police said.

“The weapon of offence, a 7.65 mm pistol, and 2 live rounds were recovered from Shahrukh in this case,” the police said.

