Fertility treatment suspension big blow for couples amid coronavirus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IVF clinics across the nation are postponing services due to the spread of coronavirus and the resulting lockdown imposed to control it. There’s widespread fear among clients who are concerned about contracting the virus themselves.

Women across the nation who have opted to have a baby through fertility treatment are in a limbo because of Covid-19. Guidelines have been issued which urge women to wait for treatment due to the concerns about possible risk of exposure to the virus.

“The impact of Covid-19 has been felt by everyone including those opting for fertility treatment. Time is a really important measure for those who plan to become parents. The pandemic is causing delays and cancellations for everything from graduation ceremonies to medical procedures. And, for the one in eight couples that struggle with infertility, seeing procedures like IVF transfers get cancelled can be a devastating blow during an already emotional time,” said Dr Nitiz Murdia, Marketing Director, Indira IVF.

“As per the guidelines, no new cases are being initiated by IVF clinics. We are providing teleconsultation services for existing cases, but no new cases can be taken right now. This is going to be really difficult for infertile couples who were planning an IVF treatment,” he added.

People are trying to delay the treatment as they are worried that it would cost them their chance of getting a child. American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) urges the hold of the new fertility treatments except for urgent cases.

Some experts say that most women will be able to resume treatment within a few months. Women who desperately wanted a child are in trouble as they can’t afford to wait because of their lowering fertility levels. Some have been taking fertility drugs with significant side effects, only to have their egg harvesting called off.