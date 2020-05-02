Home isolation for asymptomatic patients better for mental health: Delhi healthcare workers

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the government changes norms in handling the pandemic in the national capital by allowing asymptomatic and mild symptomatic Covid-19 patients home isolation, experts claim the step will help ease the mounting pressure on Covid designated hospitals.

“There is no treatment for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases apart from being in observation. Instead of occupying a bed in a hospital, the positive person can heal at home and in a more comfortable zone. Even for healthcare professionals giving special care to thousands of patients at a time may be difficult,” said Dr Ashutosh Biswas, professor of medicine at AIIMS.

Another healthcare worker stated that the step will further reduce the chances of the virus infecting medical staffs.“Lesser the exposure to Covid-19 patients, the lesser the chances of HCWs being infected. This will allow them to continue giving services to patients who require urgent attention. Also, beds are limited in designated hospitals and instead of staying with other patients it is better to stay in isolation at home,” the expert added.

The conditions set up by the Delhi government stated that people will be eligible for home isolation if they have an adequate facility – a separate bedroom and bathroom at home. A person after testing positive will have a surveillance team visiting the house to check if one has mild or moderate symptoms. Anyone with moderate symptoms such as high fever or breathing difficulty and those with comorbid conditions such as diabetes or hypertension will be moved to a Covid health center or hospital.

“If during home isolation the person’s condition deteriorates, they should be shifted to a hospital. However, it is recommended only if the isolation facility is available at home. People need to be sensitive to restrict movement and not roam around because family members can become a carriers of the virus,” Dr Biswas noted.

Dr Om Prakash, Associate Professor, Psychiatry from IHBAS noted that home quarantine is more comfortable and helps psychologically to reduce stress compared to institutional quarantine.

“The sense of security is more when a Covid positive person stays with family; even if isolated the person knows in case of an emergency, there will be family members to help out. At home, at least the person will have someone to talk to. Institutional quarantine is more troublesome because you are watching other patients and there is a feeling of fear. Such facilities can invoke extreme emotions among patients,” he stated.

As per orders, if symptoms are mild with no other comorbid conditions, a health team will visit the house to check the person and see if it can be used for isolation. The patient will be stamped on the left hand and made to download Arogya Setu app, which will track the person’s movements. A home isolation sticker will also be put up outside the residence.

Providing free ration

Manoj Tiwari said that the party would continue providing free ration and cooked meals to people living in the city till lockdown is removed.