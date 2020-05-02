Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate their rooms, return home

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia has said that new academic session would commence from September and directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return to their homes as per the arrangements of transportation and travel protocols of the state governments.

"The university was shut owing to the coronavirus pandemic and would reopen in August for regular students, while the new academic session would commence from September," the varsity said in a statement on Friday.

"The students stranded in the hostels who could not go back to their homes earlier and stayed back are hereby directed to vacate the hostels as per the arrangements of transportation and travel protocols of the state governments," it said.

The university added that the areas in the proximity of the varsity have been declared as hotspots and designated areas have been sealed.

"It is difficult for the university to maintain logistics and manpower requirements in the future. The hostels are also required for sanitisation, maintainence and for contingent quarantine facilities. Therefore, the hostels are to be vacated completely with no exceptions," it further said.