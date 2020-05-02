STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMC to cover Covid treatment cost for contractual and regular staff

An official of the council said that the decision will benefit more than 6,000 employees.   

Daily wage laborers wait to find work at a market area during a curfew imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to reimburse medical expenses of all contractual and regular must roll (RMR) employees and their family members, which they spend for treatment of coronavirus infection.

An official of the council said that the decision will benefit more than 6,000 employees. “This medical facility can be availed by about 1,000 contractual and 5,000 RMR employees with immediate effect and for a period of three months for treatment of COVID-19 infection. The scheme covers dependents or family members of the employees, which means 20, 000 individuals,” said the official.

NDMC medical facility includes all expenditure made on test in any authorised hospitals and labs or treatment at any authorised government or private hospitals notified by the Central of Delhi government. “The employees are also entitled to get reimbursement of money they spend to purchase of medicine during treatment,” said the official.

In case, an employee or his family members gets testing or treatment at any NDMC empanelled facility, they will pay charges according to Centre Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates on production of valid ID or certificate issued by NDMC.All permanent employees of the council are already entitled for reimbursement as per the policy.

“These all expenses will be reimbursed through accounts department of NDMC... After treatment, contractual or  RMR employee will submit the bills in prescribed format, through their respective head of the departments (HoDs) to welfare department or concerned establishment branches, which in turn will verify the details of family members and forward the bills to accounts department for final payment,” explained the official.

