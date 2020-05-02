STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Nitish Katara case: Treat Vishal Yadav's parole plea as representation, dispose it in 15 days, says Delhi HC

Yadav had petitioned the court for an eight-week parole on the ground that he was at an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus in jail as he has a history of tuberculosis illness.

Published: 02nd May 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the "competent authority", which under the prison rules is the Lt Governor, to treat the parole plea of Vishal Yadav, who is serving life term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002, as a representation and dispose it within 15 days.

Yadav had petitioned the court for an eight-week parole on the ground that he was at an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus in jail as he has a history of tuberculosis illness.

"In the considered view of the court, the subject matter requires to be considered by the competent authority in the first instance," the court of Justice A K Chawla said, following which the convict's lawyer suggested that the plea be treated as a representation and be disposed in a time-bound manner.

The Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel (criminal) Rajesh Mahajan, assured the court that the representation would be considered on its merits and will be disposed within three weeks.

Subsequently, the court directed the competent authority to treat the instant writ petition as a representation and dispose it within 15 days from May 1.

"The decision taken shall be communicated to the petitioner forthwith. Writ petition stands disposed of in the foregoing terms," it said.

The government had told the court that there is no risk of coronavirus infection to the convict in the prison.

It had also said the prison records indicated the convict's medical condition to be stable and not suffering from TB.

It had said under the prison rules grant of eight weeks 'emergency' parole amounts to a remission of sentence.

While sending Yadav to jail in February 2015, the high court had said that he be not considered for any remission till he completes 25 years of actual imprisonment.

"Consequently, he would not be entitled to grant of emergency parole as it amounts to grant of remission," the Delhi government said.

Yadav has contended in his plea that due to his prolonged TB infection, his immune system is weak and coupled with the poor sanitation facilities in prison, he would be vulnerable to the virus.

On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court awarded a 25-year jail term without any remission to Vishal and his cousin Vikas Yadav for kidnapping Katara from a marriage party in February 2002 and then killing him for his alleged affair with Bharti Yadav, the sister of Vikas Yadav.

Another convict in the sensational case, Sukhdev Pehalwan, was handed down a 20-year jail term.

Bharti is the daughter of Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav who is in jail in connection with another murder case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Katara murder case Nitish Katara Vishal Yadav Delhi High Court
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp