STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rise For Restaurants: NRAI launches platform to support employees amid COVID-19 outbreak

Titled Rise For Restaurants, the platform offers a chance to diners to support their dining out spaces by buying coupons.

Published: 02nd May 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Farzi Café

Farzi Café| Anil Shakya

By Express News Service

To help the restaurant industry tide over its grim battle for survival, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has launched a platform to support its over six lakh members and their employees. Titled Rise For Restaurants, the platform offers a chance to diners to support their dining out spaces by buying coupons.

A diner can buy virtual cash worth Rs 1,000 at a flat 25 percent discount from any of the NRAI’s member restaurants across India on https://r4r.nrai.org/ and redeem it against the dining bills in future. At the time of purchase, a customer has to pay only `250, the remaining amount can be paid at the time of dining. This amount will be used for paying salaries to restaurant employees. The virtual cash can be used within six months of its purchase date, with limitless purchases and no minimum expenditure amount, blackout dates or redemption conditions.

“This is a first-of-its-kind platform created by the NRAI for the industry. We understand the concern that customers may have regarding the future recovery of restaurants and that’s the reason why only 25 per cent of the virtual cash value is sought at the moment. We have no doubt that customers will come out to support their local favourites,” says Gauri Devidayal, member, Managing Committee, NRAI.

Already on the R4R programme are Barbeque Nation, Café Delhi Heights, Carl’s Jr, Desi Vibes, Farzi Café, Indigo Deli, Mahabelly, Mamagoto, Monkey Bar, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Punjab Grill, Red Mango, Social, The Beer Café, The Big Chill Café, The Sassy Spoon and The Table, Zen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NRAI Rise for Restaurants coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp