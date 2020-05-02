Rise For Restaurants: NRAI launches platform to support employees amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Express News Service

To help the restaurant industry tide over its grim battle for survival, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has launched a platform to support its over six lakh members and their employees. Titled Rise For Restaurants, the platform offers a chance to diners to support their dining out spaces by buying coupons.

A diner can buy virtual cash worth Rs 1,000 at a flat 25 percent discount from any of the NRAI’s member restaurants across India on https://r4r.nrai.org/ and redeem it against the dining bills in future. At the time of purchase, a customer has to pay only `250, the remaining amount can be paid at the time of dining. This amount will be used for paying salaries to restaurant employees. The virtual cash can be used within six months of its purchase date, with limitless purchases and no minimum expenditure amount, blackout dates or redemption conditions.

“This is a first-of-its-kind platform created by the NRAI for the industry. We understand the concern that customers may have regarding the future recovery of restaurants and that’s the reason why only 25 per cent of the virtual cash value is sought at the moment. We have no doubt that customers will come out to support their local favourites,” says Gauri Devidayal, member, Managing Committee, NRAI.

Already on the R4R programme are Barbeque Nation, Café Delhi Heights, Carl’s Jr, Desi Vibes, Farzi Café, Indigo Deli, Mahabelly, Mamagoto, Monkey Bar, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Punjab Grill, Red Mango, Social, The Beer Café, The Big Chill Café, The Sassy Spoon and The Table, Zen.