Scores of people sent back as Haryana seals Delhi-Gurugram border amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI: With the Haryana government sealing its borders with Delhi to contain Covid-19 spread, scores of people commuting to Gurugram were sent back on Friday by the state police. The policeman manning the border at Sarhaul had a tough time as people having jobs in Gurugram argued showing their passes. While the Haryana government has said that people associated with essential services will be allowed to enter Gurugram, several people claimed that despite having passed, they were stopped at the border.

“I am a nursing staff in a hospital at IFFCO chowk in Gurugram but they are not allowing me to cross the border. Earlier, the police would see my identity card and let me through but now they are not,” said Rahul Singh, a resident of Rajokri in Delhi.

Haryana’s Home and Health minister Anil Vij had said borders of the state with Delhi have been “sealed” and stricter restrictions will be imposed on those coming in from the capital while only those with essential services will be allowed to enter.

Haryana will be in a comfortable position as far as Covid-19 cases are concerned if the borders stay sealed for 15-20 days, Vij had said. Dipak Kumar, an engineer with an internet service provider alleged his pass was not accepted by the police. “I am waiting for more than an hour but police are not letting me in. I have been using a pass provided to me by my company to go from Delhi.”

