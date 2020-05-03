STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19 lockdown: Forty buses bring back 480 students stranded in Kota to Delhi

With coaching classes cancelled, the students said they were confined to their hostels in Kota, the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants, and were feeling lonely and anxious.

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kota students arrive in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan due to the coronavirus lockdown returned to the national capital on Sunday morning in 40 private buses.Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students, who arrived at the Kashmere Gate Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), would be sent home in DTC buses after undergoing medical tests.

With coaching classes cancelled, the students said they were confined to their hostels in Kota, the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants, and were feeling lonely and anxious.The uncertainty over the lockdown period coupled with lack of clarity on exam dates was proving to be quite stressful for the students and they were relieved to be back home, they said.

“The hostel in which I lived, gradually emptied and only a few students were there. It was difficult to focus on anything amid this anxiety,” said Arun Kumar, a resident of Mohan Garden preparing for NEET in Kota.Earlier, the Delhi government had said that more than 800 students would be brought back to the city from Kota in 40 private buses.

However, the number came down to 480 as many names were repeated in the list prepared with the help of Kota administration, said Rajiv Singh, ADM (central), nodal officer for the evacuation operation of the Delhi government.“A total of 480 students have been brought back from Kota. All the students are reportedly fine,” Singh said.

He said the needs of students were taken care of by teams of Delhi government officials who accompanied them during the journey from Kota and that Civil Defence volunteers were deployed to move their belongings which included study material and books.

Meanwhile, the revenue department of the Delhi government had set up an enquiry counter at Kashmere Gate ISBT for coordinating work to ensure the safe return of the students. Separate counters were set up for each of the 11 districts in Delhi. The students getting down from the buses were directed to their respective district desk where they were screened and medically examined for coronavirus.   

Repitition of names

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that more than 800 students would be brought back to the city from Kota in 40 private buses. However, the number came down to 480 as many names were repeated in the list prepared with the help of Kota administration, said Rajiv Singh, ADM (central), nodal officer for the evacuation operation of Delhi government         

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kota students Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus COVID 19 AAP coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp