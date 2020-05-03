STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi High Court registry official tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to LNJP Hospital

According to the sources, the official had not attended the court after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown on March 25.

Delhi High court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi High Court registry official has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, sources in the court said on Sunday.

He never came to the court complex since then, they added.

The official, posted in the original side in the registry, was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital on Saturday and his condition is stated to be stable, the sources said.

