STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Six doctors at NDMC-run hospitals, three others test positive for coronavirus

Three doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and as many doctors from Kasturba Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Published: 03rd May 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

For representative purposes. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nine more people, including doctors and contacts of COVID-19 patients at NDMC-run hospitals, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Three doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and as many doctors from Kasturba Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Husbands of two nurses working at the NDMC-run Hindu Rao Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

A patient, who was referred by the OPD of Hindu Rao Hospital, was also found infected with the dreaded virus, the official said.

The total number of staffers who have tested positive for coronavirus at the Hindu Rao Hospital stands at six. At Kasturba Hospital, two postgraduate students had tested positive for the virus within a span of one week.

The tally of infected staffers at the hospital stands at five. All the COVID-19 confirmed cases have been put under quarantine, the official added.

Meanwhile, the NDMC said it will take strict action against its employee who violated quarantine protocols and came to work.

A lab technician did not inform NDMC officials that his wife had tested positive for coronavirus on April 28.

"Instead of being in quarantine, he did not tell us and kept coming to work till May 2. His own report came on May 1, and he didn't inform the authorities," the official said.

An ambulance was sent to pick up his family members who were yet to be tested for COVID-19, he said.

"While we will help him and his family in view of their current distress, he is also liable for action for having failed to inform us as per law," the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NMDC doctor tests positive coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp