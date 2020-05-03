STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With 384 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, city's tally reaches 4,122

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that coronavirus will take a long while to go away and we have to learn how to deal with the situation and live with this virus.

Published: 03rd May 2020 02:41 PM

Vendors use their phone at Okhla wholesale market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Saturday.

Vendors use their phone at Okhla wholesale market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: 384 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 4,122, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

"A total of 4,122 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi so far. Out of the total cases, 1,256 have recovered. There have been 64 deaths so far. Of the total cases 384 cases have been reported yesterday," Jain told ANI.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 lockdown: 500 students stranded in Kota reach Delhi in 40 buses

The Minister said that the virus will take a long while to go away and we have to learn how to deal with the situation and live with this virus. "I think we have to learn to live with corona. It will be there for a long period of time," Jain said.

Meanwhile, with 2,644 more COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected from coronavirus in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. 

