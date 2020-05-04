17 more test COVID-19 positive at Delhi's Kapashera building; total 58 infected so far

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seventeen more residents of a double-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total count of COVID cases to 58 from the building.



According to an official from the office of South-West District Magistrate, the samples were taken last month after the building was sealed on April 19.

“At least 17 new cases reported from Kapashera building as per the samples taken in April. Total 58 positives for 95 reports received,” the official said. A woman living in the building in the Theke Wali Gali near the office of the Deputy Commissioner Kapashera was tested positive on April 18.



Even though one case was reported, the district administration sealed the densely populated building. About 200 people were living in the building. On Saturday, 41 cases were reported from the building.

“A total of 100 samples taken from the Kapashera building today,” the official added on Sunday.At least 175 samples were collected on April 20 and 22 of all the residents in the building and sent to NIB Noida. Of these, 67 reports came on Saturday after 13 days and 41 were positive.

As all the individuals were asymptomatic and results were 13 days old, the district administration conducted 100 re-tests on Sunday. The administration will have some more testing on Monday to assess the present status of all positive cases. Several other sealed areas across the city have reported positive cases.

