COVID-19 lockdown relaxations will be withdrawn if social distancing norms are flouted: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Last year, Delhiites defeated dengue and no death was reported due to disease in the city. If we defeat corona (virus), we will be freed of the lockdown restrictions," Kejriwal said.

Published: 04th May 2020 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 09:24 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all relaxations in areas where people violate social distancing and other norms will be withdrawn, a stern warning coming on the first day of easing of certain restrictions under the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Amid reports of people failing to maintain the mandatory six feet or two meter distance from one another at some liquor shops, Kejriwal, in an online media briefing, said it is sad that some Delhiites were not following the guidelines and requested everyone to not take any risk.

"We have allowed all activities in Delhi which were permitted by the centre but whatever has happened today is not right. We will withdraw all lockdown relaxations from areas where people are not following social distancing and other norms," he said.

"How long will we be under lockdown? We cannot live under lockdown forever. We will have to start all activities gradually," he added.

The chief minister said that if there is no compliance of social distancing norms outside a shop, the establishment will be sealed immediately.

"Although we don't want to take strict steps, we will have to do so if there is violation of norms. I request you with folded hands to follow rules. We all will have to behave like responsible citizens and defeat coronavirus," Kejriwal said.

"It is not like a shop is going to close down after remaining open for an hour. I request you (people) to not put your life in danger by not maintaining social distancing," he added.

Kejriwal said he had faith in the people of Delhi that they will defeat coronavirus just like dengue.

"Last year, Delhiites defeated dengue and no death was reported due to disease in the city. If we defeat corona (virus), we will be freed of the lockdown restrictions," Kejriwal said.

He also appealed to the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and sanitize their hands.

While announcing the implementation of lockdown relaxations on Sunday, Kejriwal had said that time has come to re-open Delhi and people will have to be ready to live with coronavirus.

Kejriwal had also said that the centre should only declare the city's containment areas as red zones and not the entire district.

For this, the Delhi government is planning to categorize COVID-19 cases by wards and not by districts.

In a zone-wise classification of districts in the country, the Union health ministry had designated all 11 districts of Delhi as a red zone. The city has 272 wards.

