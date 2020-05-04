Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds first Cabinet meeting as government offices reopen amid lockdown

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held the first Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat after his government allowed the opening of public offices in the national capital, which currently is in the red zone.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced the list of activities which will be allowed during the third phase of lockdown in the national capital.

All government offices have opened in Delhi from today and those dealing with essential services will mandatorily have 100 per cent attendance, while only 33 per cent attendance is allowed in offices dealing with non-essential activities.

The Chief Minister said that up to the level of Deputy Secretary, 33 per cent of attendance will be allowed and 100 per cent attendance is must for Deputy Secretary and above posts.