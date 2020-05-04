STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records highest single-day spike with 427 new COVID-19 cases, tally now 4,549

No fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported on Sunday. The number of fatalities in the national capital stands at 64.

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,549, the government said.

The city had recorded 384 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 4,122.

As many as 1,362 patients have recovered so far, while there are 3,123 active cases, the Delhi government said.

A total of 69,426 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till now, it said.

Nine more people, including doctors and contacts of COVID-19 patients at two NDMC-run hospitals, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Three doctors from Hindu Rao Hospital and as many doctors from Kasturba Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Husbands of two nurses working at the Hindu Rao Hospital tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

A patient, who was referred by the OPD of Hindu Rao Hospital, was also found infected with the dreaded virus, the official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people will have to be ready to live with coronavirus and that time has come to re-open the city.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will suggest to the Centre that only containment areas in the city be declared as red zones and not the entire district.

At present, all 11 districts in the city have been declared as red zones.

"Time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. We will have to get used to it," he said.

The Delhi government has issued an order to continue the services of 200 taxis provided by Uber as ambulance service to carry non-COVID, known- critical patients to and from the hospitals in coordination with CATS ambulance helpline during the lockdown period.

