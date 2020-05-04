STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hopeful that kin of IB officer killed in Delhi violence will get Rs 1 crore honorarium: Kejriwal

Clashes broke out in the North-East area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which claimed 53 lives.

Published: 04th May 2020 03:48 PM

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that he is hopeful that the family of murdered Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma will get the honorary amount of Rs 1 crore in this week.

"IB officer Late Ankit Sharma was killed mercilessly in Delhi violence. We had declared an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore to be given to his family. It has been approved by the Cabinet today. The approval got delayed due to COVID-19. We are hopeful that the family of the deceased will get this amount in this week," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

ALSO READ | Delhi violence: Police file chargesheet against Shahrukh who fired at constable

Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area in February.

Clashes broke out in the North-East area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which claimed 53 lives. 

