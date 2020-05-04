STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Post lockdown, commerical flights to operate from Delhi's IGI Terminal 3

Apart from this, a team of 500 professionals will be deployed to carry out disinfection drive and deep cleaning of 6,08,000 square metres of the airport terminals daily.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the deserted IGI Terminal 3 during the lockdown in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commercial passenger flights at Delhi airport will operate from Terminal 3 after the lockdown ends, said a senior official of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Sunday. DIAL has charted out various measures such as sanitisation of the terminals buildings, strict compliance of social distancing norms for both passengers and staff to minimise human contact.

The DIAL’s exit plan stated that entry gates, self check-in machines and check-in bays would be allocated to airlines to ensure smooth flow of passengers from forecourt into check-in hall and security thereafter.

“Signage in coloured tape have been placed at various stand points and staggered seating arrangement with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain gap,” said an official.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Apart from this, a team of 500 professionals will be deployed to carry out disinfection drive and deep cleaning of 6,08,000 square metres of the airport terminals daily.  The airport also plans to install UV machines to sanitise baggage and clean all toilets every hour.

“Initially, once the lockdown is over, the commercial passenger fights will be operating from Terminal 3 only.Later, once the number of flights increase, other terminals will be used,” the senior DIAL official said.The DIAL would be preparing stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) for food, beverage and retail shops in order to ensure social distancing, the exit plan noted.

The operator will promote digital payments and digital menus at various outlets to minimise human contact. Moreover, DIAL would encourage usage of self-ordering kiosks at the food court to reduce queues

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus death toll coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp