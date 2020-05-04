Post lockdown, commerical flights to operate from Delhi's IGI Terminal 3

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commercial passenger flights at Delhi airport will operate from Terminal 3 after the lockdown ends, said a senior official of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Sunday. DIAL has charted out various measures such as sanitisation of the terminals buildings, strict compliance of social distancing norms for both passengers and staff to minimise human contact.

The DIAL’s exit plan stated that entry gates, self check-in machines and check-in bays would be allocated to airlines to ensure smooth flow of passengers from forecourt into check-in hall and security thereafter.



“Signage in coloured tape have been placed at various stand points and staggered seating arrangement with different markers have been positioned on alternate chairs to maintain gap,” said an official.



Apart from this, a team of 500 professionals will be deployed to carry out disinfection drive and deep cleaning of 6,08,000 square metres of the airport terminals daily. The airport also plans to install UV machines to sanitise baggage and clean all toilets every hour.

“Initially, once the lockdown is over, the commercial passenger fights will be operating from Terminal 3 only.Later, once the number of flights increase, other terminals will be used,” the senior DIAL official said.The DIAL would be preparing stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) for food, beverage and retail shops in order to ensure social distancing, the exit plan noted.

The operator will promote digital payments and digital menus at various outlets to minimise human contact. Moreover, DIAL would encourage usage of self-ordering kiosks at the food court to reduce queues