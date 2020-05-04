STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Service with a smile: How NGO 'Wishes and Blessings' is helping in COVID-19 fight

​Wishes and Blessings has tied up with local organisations to ensure that relief is provided to those with actual needs while maintaining strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:01 AM

A few of the marginalised who have benefitted from the meals distributed by NGO Wishes and Blessingss

By Express News Service

Founded in 2014 by Dr Geetanjali Chopra, the NGO Wishes and Blessings has undertaken all manner of good works around the Capital and beyond. In this time of global pandemic, the NGO has extended a helping hand to those often excluded from society: sex workers, transgenders, handicapped, destitute and homeless.

“As an organisation, we do not play the numbers game. Each individual is as important as the previous one. What matters to us is real and actual need. After carrying out due diligence, we intervened, and I have to say, this drive has been one of the most satisfying drives we have executed,” says Chopra.

“There are many NGOs working to come to the aid of the urban poor, however, tribal families and residents of lesser accessible areas have been equally hit. We are doing our best to extend a helping hand to aid whoever we can in whatever capacity possible,” she adds. 

Wishes and Blessings has tied up with local organisations to ensure that relief is provided to those with actual needs while maintaining strict adherence to social distancing norms. As of now, the organisation is feeding over 35,000 at-risk individuals, and hopes to continue the support not just till the lockdown is called off, but until beneficiaries are reassured of their security.

In the past six weeks, they have extended their relief efforts to eight states of India. The NGO is trying to motivate others to contribute as much as they can and at the very least help at least one person to get food to eat.Areas in Delhi-NCR in which they have provided aid include Anand Parbat, Jamia, Minto Road, AIIMS, Ghazipur, Old Delhi, Dhundela (Gurugram), an orphanage in New Friends Colony and an old age home in Maidangarhi, as well as shelter homes all over the city.

