Special packages for COVID-19 frontline workers

By Express News Service

Yatra.com has associated with its hotel partners and chains to offer stays to essential service workers and healthcare professionals at special fares for rejuvenation and a good night rest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO, Yatra.com, said, “We salute the contribution of the brave heroes from medical fraternity, all first responders and essential service workers who are leading the fight against the pandemic. To contribute to their tireless service, we wish to provide them with a comfortable and secure stay. So, we have made hotels available to them at special prices.”



To avail of this service, workers and professionals will have to provide valid staff ID cards during check-in.The company has also launched ‘Yatra Service Assured’ Packages for its customers for future travel.

“This package aims to provide safe and secure amenities during travel. The services provided include hotel with 24x7 emergency helpline number, travel insurance, sanitised vehicles, flexible check-in and checkout, meals prepared in hygienic conditions, and quality transport services. The package also comes with cancellation fee waiver, 100 per cent instant refund and free child travel. We will to ensure that all precautionary measures are in place so that our customers can plan their future travel without worry,” Shringi added.

People can avail these packages to Himachal, Andaman, North East, Ladakh, Kerala, South India and Goa, till March 2021.