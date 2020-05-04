Will withdraw lockdown relaxations from areas flouting social distancing norms: Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government will withdraw all lockdown relaxations from areas where people do not maintain social distancing.

The announcement comes amid reports of people flouting social distancing norms at liquor shops in many areas in the national capital which were re-opened on Monday as authorities allowed all activities permitted by the central government.

Kejriwal said it is sad that people were not maintaining the mandatory six feet or two metre distance from one another at some shops and requested everyone to not take any risk.

"Shops are not going to be closed. We will have to take strict steps. We all will have to behave like responsible citizens," Kejriwal said while addressing an online media briefing.

The chief minister further said that if there is no compliance of social distancing norms outside a shop, the government will seal it.

ALSO READ | Many liquor shops in Delhi shut after crowd turns unruly, fail to follow social distancing norms

"We have to defeat coronavirus. I appeal to people to wear masks, maintain social-distancing and sanitise their hands," Kejriwal said.