COVID-19: Thousand fresh cases reported in last three days in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: In the past few days, the national capital witnessed a sudden surge in number cases of Covid-19 with more than 1,000 fresh cases being reported in just three days.Starting from May 1 to May 3, 1,034, fresh reports of novel coronavirus have been registered in the city.



While on May 1 Delhi recorded 223 cases, the number of positive cases went up to 384 the very next day. On Sunday, May 3 the city registered highest single-day jump so far with 427 cases.

From April 22, till the end of the month, the city saw new cases above 100 almost every day. Only on April 22 and 30, fresh cases registered were below 100 whereas on 26 and 28 of the same month cases were above 200. In these nine days, 1,359 cases were recorded. In approximately two weeks, 2,393 positive cases have been reported.



Based on the daily health bulletin as provided by the Delhi government, the majority of recent cases reported are from the already contained zones. While till May 1, 383 residents from over 5.37 lakh population in the contained zones were tested positive, on May 3, the infected count rose to 1,015, as per the government report.

“In some cases, positive cases are coming from already contained zones in bulk,” said a official from a DM office.There has been no addition of new containment zones in the past few days and rather many areas have been de-sealed.



So far, 10 areas have been de-sealed and currently, 93 areas in the national capital remain as containment zones.

RT-PCR tests rates have also increased in the state. Although the Delhi government does not provide any further clarity on the number of tests conducted per day, based on the latest figures as on May 2, 58,210 residents have been tested in the city.

“It is very difficult to accurately say what lead to this rise because it is mostly based on presumption... Whether there are going to be more cases or not can only be told after the lockdown is removed. Some relaxations have been provided from Monday and the effect will be visible after 10 days,” said a senior health official from a Covid-19 designated hospital.