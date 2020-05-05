Delhi RWAs in fix over allowing domestic helps to enter societies amidst coronavirus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the national capital are in a fix over allowing domestic helps to resume work in their respective areas amid the COVID-19 crisis, and want the Delhi government to come up with a policy directive on this.

The government has asked RWAs to take a decision on allowing movement of outsiders, without considering that domestic helps need public transport to commute, said Atul Goyal, the president of an umbrella body of RWAs here.

“With no public transport, how can you expect these people to reach their workplace? Most of the domestic helps live in clusters and travel 6-7 kilometres,” said Goyal.