Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 5,000, more healthcare workers infected

There were no deaths in the city owing to the virus for the third consecutive day.

Published: 05th May 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

LNJPN Hospital

Medical staff wearing saftey kit at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The cases of novel coronavirus in the national capital crossed the 5000 mark on Tuesday with 206 new positive cases being reported. In Delhi, the active cases stand at 3572 while the cumulative figure is 5104.

The reporting of new cases went down marginally today after the city recorded its highest jump on Sunday with 427 cases while it was 349 on Monday.

The city also registered no deaths owing to the virus for the third consecutive day and the death toll remains 64. The recovery rate is also on surge in Delhi with 1468 out of infection, as per govt data.

With state government allowing for the home isolation of coronavirus patients, 533 people who have tested positive are presently serving quarantine at their respective resideces. Till now, 67,852 cumulative tests have been done in the city.

The frontline workers continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic in the city. Two doctors -- one from gynaecology department and another an intern from the Lady Harding Medical College tested positive. 20 healthcare workers of the hospital have been infected with COVID-19 so far which is a designated one in the city.

One anaesthesia doctor of Swami Dayanand Hospital has been found infected of novel coronavirus following which a senior gynaecologist resident and an anaesthesia senior resident have been sent for quarantine.

A senior resident doctor of the ENT department of Aruna Asif Ali Hospital also reported to be positive. Other residents who came in contact with the patient have asked the hospital to quarantine them.

In Delhi, more than 300 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus so far.

