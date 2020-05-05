STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk man smashes car into Qutub Minar Complex's wall, FIR lodged

The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday at around 3:30 am. The person driving the car has been identified as Arun Chauhan.

Remains of the car after a drunk man smashed it into the wall of Qutub Minar Complex

Remains of the car after a drunk man smashed it into the wall of Qutub Minar Complex. (Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An allegedly drunk man smashed his car into the wall of world heritage site --Qutub Minar complex; damaging a significant portion of it. The man who was driving was saved by the security guard who rescued him from the car before the vehicle blasted. 

The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday at around 3:30 am. The person driving the car has been identified as Arun Chauhan.

Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him for drunken dring and speeding of the car at Mehrauli Police station.

Besides, Archaeological Site of India (ASI) has written a letter to Station House Officer (SHO), Mehrauli PS to take strict action against the person and it also requested the police to ask the culprit to pay the penalty/compensation for damaging the wall of the heritage site. 

"The car has collided with the boundary wall of the campus of Qutub Minar and damaged a huge portion of the wall. In this regard it is requested to take strict action against the accused of damaging government property and instruct him to pay the penalty as equal to the damages," said Arvind Semwal, conservation assistant, ASI in the complaint letter to SHO. 

Further, another ASI official alleged that police are not cooperating and taking the matter seriously. 

