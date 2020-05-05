Lockdown 3.0 first day: Service providers, private offices off to slow start

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi government allowing a slew of relaxations to reopen the country’s economy, several private offices, establishments, and service providers began work on Monday with limited staff in line with the guidelines issued by the Centre.

However, some institutions were not prepared for ensuring all adequate arrangements at their work places for safety of staff. “Our management has decided to wait for two-three days more till things are normalized. We are in the process to apply for requisite permission so that staff don’t face trouble while commuting,” said a head of human resources and administration in a hospitality company in Central Delhi.



An administrative officer of a Noida based Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) said his company would allow work from home for some more days until the government allows public transport service in Delhi and National Capital Region. “We have already given work stations to our staff to work from home. Until, public transport network is not fully functional, we won’t be able to open our office,” he said.

Mohammad Ali, who is involved in the business of water purifiers, said he had attended a few calls in the morning hours on but avoided going out during afternoon and in the evening. “I have e-pass issued for essential services activities but preferred to attend my calls in the first half of the day. Sometimes, service providers are subjected to intense questioning at pickets unnecessarily.”

Anurag Kaushik, head of a logistic company, could not order goods as markets are still closed. “I can’t run my business as I need to purchase from major wholesale markets in the city. So, there is no point me to open my office.”