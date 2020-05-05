STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Masks for three lakh frontline workers in fight against coronavirus

The CRED spokesperson explained that CRED members used their CRED coins and helped donate over three lakh masks to the frontline workers.

Corona warriors at PHCs besides pharmacists and ASHA works are getting masks thanks to CRED community

By Express News Service

The CRED community, in association with Give India and CRY, has started an ‘Every Hero Deserves a Mask’ initiative to provide surgical masks to frontline professionals.This effort is directed at healthcare workers at primary health centres (PHCs), including pharmacists, MHWs, and ASHA workers.

The CRED spokesperson explained that CRED members used their CRED coins and helped donate over three lakh masks to the frontline workers. “The community’s goal is to raise enough funds to donate five lakh masks. During the first phase of this project, CRY will work in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula, covering 450 PHCs . There are plans to extend this initiative to Mumbai and the rest of India.”The contributions are channelled through the online platform GiveIndia to Child Rights and You (CRY), which distributes the masks.

“CRED coins are earned by individuals when they pay their credit card bills on time using the CRED. Members are offered the choice to spend their coins on exclusive rewards and experiences curated by CRED. As part of the rewards extended to members, CRED also offers them a chance to spend their coins on socially relevant causes,” added the spokesperson. Members spend 15,000 CRED coins to donate one mask to the campaign and can donate maximum 300 masks at one time. However, they can make multiple contributions to donate as many masks as they like.

GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija said, “We hope by joining forces with organisations like CRED, we can make a real difference.”The CRED community took this initiative because global supply chain challenges and high costs had resulted in a shortage of masks and personal protection equipment.

“We are committed to do everything to prevent and delay the further spreading of the virus. We would support healthcare workers with an adequate supply of masks and gloves to ensure they are safe and well-protected, while reaching out to serve children, expecting and lactating mothers in our intervention areas,” said Puja Marwaha, CEO at CRY.

