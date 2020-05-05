STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only 10 per cent migrants want to go home: Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board survey

Published: 05th May 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Homeless and migrants take rest at a temporary shelter home In New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Only 10% of the migrant workers residing in the city wish to go back to their homes, said a survey conducted by  the  Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

“The survey was conducted in all our shelters and the report was sent to the nodal officers. We asked people on various aspects, of the total number roughly 10% wish to go back. This could be because of various reasons but mainly they felt losing out on job opportunities when the lockdown is lifted” said Bipin Rai advisor, DUSIB.

Soon after the central government gave permission for stranded migrants to return to their native place, the Delhi government began the gigantic exercise of registering the  migrant workers for their journey back home.In order to ascertain the number of migrant workers who want to leave the city Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has carried out an extensive survey in all its shelters housing scores of migrant workers.  

The officials are asking questions to the people starting with whether  they want to go back to their native place or not. The labourers were also questioned on the food and shelter arrangement apart from their personal details.

Approximately 7,000 to 8,000 migrant workers are lodged at night shelters managed by DUSIB, out of which around 1,000 have expressed to go back home, sources said. The survey report has been sent to Delhi Disaster Management Authority which is monitoring the entire process.

Delhi government has established the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of stranded persons from and to Delhi.

As per the order, all additional district magistrates along with deputy commissioner police of each district will coordinate with the resident commissioners of all the states to prepare the data pertaining to people who will be moving. The city health department will do screening of migrant workers in case they are leaving Delhi.

Delhi government recently brought stranded students from coaching institute hub in Kota by sending 40 private buses in order to transport them back to the city. Officials from health, transport and social welfare departments accompanied the children.

Labourers at shelters quizzed

