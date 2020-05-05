STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prizes for power consumers to promote self-meter reading during COVID-19 lockdown

BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL supply power in the city barring north and north west Delhi areas that are covered by the Tata’Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

electricity, bulb

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power discoms in Delhi have announced rebates and prizes for consumers to promote self meter reading and timely payment of electricity bills during the COVID-19 lockdown. Some of the BSES services, including meter reading and bill distribution, have been curtailed during the lockdown due to COVID-19.’     

“For bills raised till June 30, 2020, BSES consumers can get a rebate of up to `220 on their electricity bills. All they have to do is pay their bills within 7 days of bill generation and do self meter reading of their electricity usage,” said a BSES spokesperson.’  

Through self meter reading, consumers can get bills based on actual meter reading as opposed to provisional bills, said the BSES spokesperson. Apart from this rebate, consumers don’t have to pay any transaction charges for online bill payment of bills up to Rs 10,000. Additionally, they can get a rebate of Rs 20 on doing self meter reading of their electricity usage, he said.    

Discom officials said as per’the DERC’s suo-moto order, provisional bills are being raised by discoms in absence of actual meter reading.   

“Such provisional bills will get regularised in future as and when the actual meter reading for the provisional period is available,” they said.

TPDDL’consumers with no outstanding dues on’bills on or before May, 31, will be eligible to win prizes like LED TVs, air purifiers and mobile phones, under’’Pay Bill and Win’ scheme, said a spokesperson of the company.

(With PTI inputs)

