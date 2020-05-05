Two branches of provate Delhi school sealed for violating fee norms during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday ordered the sealing of two branches of a private school in the national capital over violation of fee norms during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and lodging of an FIR against the management or operating heads of the schools.



Following the directive, two branches of Apeejay School — in Sheikh Sarai’s Panchsheel Park and Saket — were sealed on Monday.

The school principals, however, havee denied the charge saying they were on the right side of the law.

According to officials of Directorate of Education (DoE), the schools were issued show cause notice after it came to light that they have increased the fee illegally without taking cognisance of the prevailing situation in view of the announcement of lockdown by the central government.



“The Delhi government has permitted to lodge an FIR and seal school buildings for such act being committed by school managements in prevailing social emergency,” a DoE official said.

“Flouting the instructions, the schools have hiked the fees despite the enforcement of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 regulations, 2020, under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, for prevention and containment of COVID-19 and also without compliance of the mandatory provisions of Delhi Education Act, 1973,” he added.

According to the Principal of the Saket branch, “Almost all parents are with us and understand the situation. Only a handful of parents have been complaining, motivated by vested interests. Unfortunately, the current Force Majeure situation has again promoted them to agitate on the fee issue”.

