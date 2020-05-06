STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

24 in Army hospital’s cancer ward test coronavirus positive

The navy has quarantined 150 officers and sailors at INS Netaji Subhash base in Kolkata as a precautionary step after two sailors reported symptoms.

Published: 06th May 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

For representative purposes. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Twenty-four people admitted at the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi have been infected with the coronavirus.

All the patients, who included serving and retired military personnel and their dependents, were admitted in the oncology ward of the hospital. Following their Covid-19 test reports coming positive, the patients were shifted to the Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, which is the designated hospital for coronavirus treatment, the Army said.

The Army said after a patient is tested positive, quarantine protocol is followed. “A detailed contact tracing is carried out, including the family members who are categorised in the high-risk group,” said a source. Vacation of the ward and a part of the building was undertaken immediately to start sanitization, as per the protocol. Investigation into the source of the contagion takes up to 48 hours and is under process, sources said.

This is the second biggest virus outbreak in the armed forces. Last month, 26 navy personnel had tested positive at a naval base in Mumbai.  The navy has quarantined 150 officers and sailors at INS Netaji Subhash base in Kolkata as a precautionary step after two sailors reported symptoms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Army cancer hospital Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp