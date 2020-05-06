STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bar seeks Delhi HC help in movement of lawyers across NCR

It said similar facilities have been given to Delhi Police personnel and sought direction to the Delhi Police to take up the matter with their counterparts in UP and Haryana.

Published: 06th May 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Police personnel check identity cards at Delhi-Gurugram border | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has urged the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to direct the police to allow advocates who reside in the NCR to cross Delhi border during the lockdown.

DHCBA, in a letter to Chief Justice D N Patel, said that a large number of advocates practicing in the high court and district courts here reside in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad and are unable to travel to their offices situated in Delhi.

The letter, signed by DHCBA President and senior advocate Mohit Mathur, said those lawyers have no access to their files, records and books as they are lying in their offices in Delhi and many of them do not have the facility of video conferencing or books and commentaries at their residence to effectively participate in the hearings held by the courts.

It said similar facilities have been given to Delhi Police personnel and sought a direction to the Delhi Police to take up the matter with their counterparts in UP and Haryana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp