COVID-19: Delhi government orders release of quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, who completed their mandatory quarantine period of 28 days at government facilities in the national capital and tested negative twice, are expected to be released soon. According to officials aware of the development, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has issued an order, which states that those Tablighis who are not required for the police investigation, will be allowed to leave.

Jamaat members, who are named in the FIR registration for violating social distancing norms and government order of lockdown at Markaz, headquarters of Jamaat in Nizamuddin, are likely to be handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation.



“To facilitate return of foreign nationals staying at quarantine centres, the administration will have discussions with the central government in the coming days. Indian citizen, wanting to go to their native states, can apply under the government scheme for helping stranded people. Individuals who have access to private vehicles can apply for inter-state passes,” said a senior government official.

The official said the home department had been directed to contact resident commissioners of the states to facilitate travel of Jamaatis from outside Delhi. The officials said around 900 occupants at quarantine facilities belong to Delhi and remaining are from other states. Some of them are foreign nationals, who had come to attend a religious event.

“Jamaat members have already completed their quarantine period of 14 days. They will be at risk of falling ill again if kept at quarantine facilities for longer. This will also reduce burden on government resources,” said a senior government official.