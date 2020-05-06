STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi government orders release of quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain issued an order which also stated that Tablighi members who are named and needed in the investigation in Markaz incident will be sent to Delhi Police custody.

Published: 06th May 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, who completed their mandatory quarantine period of 28 days at government facilities in the national capital and tested negative twice, are expected to be released soon. According to officials aware of the development, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has issued an order, which states that those Tablighis who are not required for the police investigation, will be allowed to leave.

Jamaat members, who are named in the FIR registration for violating social distancing norms and government order of lockdown at Markaz, headquarters of Jamaat in Nizamuddin, are likely to be handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation. 

CLICK HERE FOR COIVD-19 LIVE UPDATES

“To facilitate return of foreign nationals staying at quarantine centres, the administration will have discussions with the central government in the coming days. Indian citizen, wanting to go to their native states, can apply under the government scheme for helping stranded people. Individuals who have access to private vehicles can apply for inter-state passes,” said a senior government official.

The official said the home department had been directed to contact resident commissioners of the states to facilitate travel of Jamaatis from outside Delhi.  The officials said around 900 occupants at quarantine facilities belong to Delhi and remaining are from other states. Some of them are foreign nationals, who had come to attend a religious event.

“Jamaat members have already completed their quarantine period of 14 days. They will be at risk of falling ill again if kept at quarantine facilities for longer. This will also reduce burden on government resources,” said a senior government official.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi members release Delhi coronavirus cases COVID Coronavirus
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp