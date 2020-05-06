STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raghav Chadha's helpline a boon for residents of Delhi's Rajinder Nagar

The helpline team which receives close to 600 calls a day, shared some of the cases dealt by them in the last few weeks.

Published: 06th May 2020 08:35 AM

Delhi police keeping a strict vigil during lockdown.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A helpline in Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar constituency is doing a lot more than just addressing coronavirus queries. The helpline in  Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha, 9910944444, was started as a direct way to connect with the assembly’s MLA Raghav Chadha, but it soon turned into a ‘lifeline’ for the residents of the area during the lockdown.  

“In our grievance cell, each team performs a 24x7 shift. No distress calls go unanswered. Another team of dedicated professionals keeps tab on social media, monitors each distress call and coordinates with other teams for delivering the requirements,” Chadha said.

The helpline team which receives close to 600 calls a day, shared some of the cases dealt by them in the last few weeks.In one such case, a man was travelling back to Delhi in a truck with his child, but he was stopped at the border. His child was taken away by police and shifted to a child shelter home.He sought help through the number.  

The helpline team contacted the magistrate office and tracked the child, and the man was issued an emergency pass through which he travelled to the citizen care home to get his child back.
In another case, a pregnant woman living in a ‘red zone’ marked colony needed immediate medical attention after she reported high fever. She contacted the helpline and an ambulance was immediately sent to her aid.  

A man in Naraina village who recently had a surgery at AIIMS was not able to step out to get his medicines. He contacted the helpline team and sent his prescription via WhatsApp. The medicines were delivered at his doorstep by a volunteer.

Apart from the general sanitisation process carried out in the whole constituency, there were specific requests for the same in areas of active Covid-19 cases. The requests of sanitisation drives were executed in an hour.     

With agency inputs

