Regional Transport Offices open with fewer appointments

The 13 RTOs would not allow anyone inside without appointment. Only 33% of usual appointments will be granted.

Published: 06th May 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic at Delhi -Uttar pradesh border during the lockdown 3.0 to control the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) opened on Monday across Delhi to resume services. However, authorities are only allowing booking of few appointments and a strict safety protocol is to be followed by them and the visitors amid the lockdown.

“All RTOs are open. Although footfall is quite low. All safety protocols are being followed... Guidelines and protocols of health department and central government are being followed as well,” said a source from the Delhi government’s transport department.

The 13 RTOs would not allow anyone inside without appointment. Only 33% of usual appointments will be granted. “Appointments for all services to be reduced to 1/3 till further orders to avoid crowding in office. Proper distancing is required to be maintained inside the office. Face masks as well have been made compulsory for officials and applicants. Sanitisers have been placed in offices as well,” the source added.
Any document including driving licence, vehicle registration, fitness or permit which expired on February  2 this year would be considered valid till 30 June 2020. “There is no need to rush to RTO for renewal, right now slots would be given only in urgent cases and issuance of driving licenses.”

