VAT hike in Delhi pure injustice, says BJP

NEW DELHI: In a sharp attack on the AAP government’s decision to hike VAT on diesel and petrol, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday said the move will harm people, especially poor and farmers, already facing problems during the lockdown.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to roll back the VAT (value-added tax) hike, saying it will lead to rise in the prices of essential items.

“It’s pure injustice by the Kejriwal government. The Delhi BJP demands him to withdraw the hike because things like foodgrains, vegetables and other items of daily consumption will become costlier due to it,” Tiwari said.Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or VAT on the two fuels.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the hike in VAT will negatively impact the people, especially poor, farmers, middle class and transporters. “The VAT on petrol and diesel in the Arvind Kejriwal regime in Delhi in the past 5-6 years has been hiked by 2.5 times and 1.5 times, respectively. No other state in the country has caused such a high increase in VAT,” Bidhuri added

He said Kejriwal should withdraw the hike since it was “against the people of Delhi” who were already facing problems due to the lockdown and the COVID-19 epidemic.

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took a dig at the AAP government, saying its economics is unmatched, referring to various schemes like free water and power supply promised by the ruling party before the assembly polls in February this year. “Before elections — we will give everything free, there is no lack of money. Two moths later — impose two times tax, there is no money even for salaries. Unmatched economics of AAP,” Gambhir tweeted Hindi.

Roll back vat :Cong

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar in a video conference said the people of Delhi, are already burdened by joblessness and lack of any source of livelihood, and the increase of VAT on diesel

and petrol is like inflicting another blow on them

With agency inputs