‘We adopted technology to create plans for tomorrow’

I was initially against the lockdown and in favour of only having the isolation of elderly people at home. But when I understood the impact of this virus and overhauling of our health infrastructure, I realised the government took not only a good decision, but also a timely one. Similarly, the decision of extension is economically painful, but in the interest of society and is important to flatten the curve. What’s necessary is necessary, doesn’t matter if you like it or not.

COVID-19 has disrupted all countries and economies, we are not alone in these times of quarantine and immense economic trouble, however it’s also a fantastic opportunity to know yourself better, spend quality time with family and encourage kids to follow their passions.I am in self-quarantine with my husband Suveett Kalra, daughters Aadya and Pareen, and in-laws.

We are following all sanitisation measures, including washing and cleaning all vegetables and groceries. Whoever goes out to buy daily essentials, wears mask. With the advent of delivery mechanisms, all daily essentials are getting delivered home these days. Everybody takes a bath twice a day, and temperature is also checked on a daily basis.

Ardor Founder Meghha Kalra took to painting during lockdown;

(right) a painting featuring her husband & son

It’s always better to look at the bright side of life. It is also a time to hone up skills. I am painting a lot using water-based colours and charcoal on canvas. I make sure that I listen to music, including devotional and Sufi because it calms my mind. My husband is learning yoga and meditation on the internet, apart from doing the business meetings on apps like Microsoft Team and Zoom. Apart from this, we are doing Cardio, again via video conferencing.

I have made a pretty heavy to-do list because I cannot sit idle. A part of which includes listening to romantic songs while taking shower, making paper cut outs of animals and birds for my kids as an educational exercise; and showering more love on family by learning to cook new dishes every day. I tried Mexican Rice Bowl, Nasi Goreng, BBQ Chicken Salads, Thai Curry, Jalebis and so on.

A lot of plans got cancelled, but we made new ones and adopted technology and new processes to create newer and better plans for the time to come.

Ardor Founder Meghha Kalra, 37, spoke to Nikita Sharma