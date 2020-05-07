STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
31-year-old constable turns Delhi Police's first COVID-19 fatality

According to Delhi Police, currently, there are approximately 65 Covid positive police personnel. Most cases were reported from Central District, South West and North Delhi.

Delhi police keeping a strict vigil during lockdown.

Most cases were reported from Central District, South West and North Delhi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old Delhi Police constable posted in Bharat Nagar, North West Delhi died on Tuesday making it the first coronavirus related casualty in the Delhi Police. Amit Kumar, the constable said he felt sick following which he was examined by a doctor in Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and was prescribed medication. He was soon tested for COVID-19 as well.

His positive test report though came in after his death on Wednesday. Kumar’s condition worsened by Tuesday evening and was taken to RML Hospital by his colleagues. Hospital authorities though informed that he had died on the way. Kumar’s post mortem report is awaited. His colleagues have since been asked to self-isolate. The constable, a resident of Hullhedi, Sonipat, Haryana is survived by his wife and 3-year-old son.

“The sudden demise of late Constable Amit Kumar from PS Bharat Nagar has saddened the police fraternity. We stand by his family in this hour of grief and pray to the Almighty to provide strength to bear this loss. All assistance to his family will be provided,” S N Shrivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi tweeted.  The Delhi government will provide Rs 1 crore to  Kumar’s family under the corona warriors compensation scheme. Delhi Police too shall provide Rs 1 lakh compensation. 

