COVID-19: 20 medical teams to test expats at Delhi's IGI Airport

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will form 20 medical teams for the screening of Indians, returning from abroad reaching Delhi airport after the Centre’s decision to facilitate their return. Passengers arriving from foreign shores will be segregated into two groups; travellers with COVID-19 symptoms will be sent to the designated hospitals and asymptotic people with high risk will be placed at quarantine facilities. Passengers without risk would be allowed for home quarantine after tendering an undertaking.

However, they will be under surveillance and if a returnee violates the rules, will be liable to face penal action, said officials of Delhi government. An official of the health department said that a set of guidelines for handling of all arrivals at Delhi airport had been finalised to mitigate the possibility of coronavirus spread; passengers screening and their shifting to hospitals or quarantine facilities.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 UPDATES

“The government will set up 20 medical teams—four teams each of three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council, and four teams from Rao Tula Ram Hospital — for screening and segregation of travellers coming from abroad. The government will create a triage room, where passengers with high or low risk will be tested and separated and sent for home, government or paid government isolation centres,” said the official.

Shilpa Shinde, special health secretary has been appointed as nodal officer to coordinate with the ministry of external affairs for the purpose. Tanvi Garg, the district magistrate has been appointed to coordinate with airport authorities and given the responsibility to make arrangement for triaging the passengers.

“Passengers immediately after deboarding will be escorted to health counters for initial thermal screening, where symptomatic travellers will be isolated and moved to the designated hospitals.

People with no symptoms will be sent for further screening after immigration, where they will be advised for home or government quarantine centres,” said he. The government will create paid quarantine facilities for high-risk passengers, who opt for the facilities, near the airport and also in two districts — south Delhi and southeast Delhi.