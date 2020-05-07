STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for Delhi Police constable who died of COVID-19

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the death of a Delhi Police constable due to coronavirus and said his family will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs one crore.

Published: 07th May 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an honorary amount of Rs one crore to the family of Delhi Police constable Amit who died due to COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Without caring for his life, Amit Ji continued to serve the people during coronavirus outbreak. He got COVID-19 positive and subsequently left us. We salute his martyrdom and his family will be paid an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore."

The tweet by Kejriwal was in reply to a post by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal.

Baijal while paying condolence on the demise of Amit, had tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the news of the death of Delhi Police Ct. Amit. His sacrifice in fight against COVID-19 will always be remembered. He was a great warrior who brought glory to the frontline police personnel fighting against pandemic. My deepest condolences to bereaved family." (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp