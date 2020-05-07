CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for Delhi Police constable who died of COVID-19
Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the death of a Delhi Police constable due to coronavirus and said his family will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs one crore.
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an honorary amount of Rs one crore to the family of Delhi Police constable Amit who died due to COVID-19.
In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Without caring for his life, Amit Ji continued to serve the people during coronavirus outbreak. He got COVID-19 positive and subsequently left us. We salute his martyrdom and his family will be paid an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore."
अमित जी अपनी जान की परवाह ना करते हुए करोना की इस महामारी के समय हम दिल्ली वालों की सेवा करते रहे। वे खुद करोना से संक्रमित हो गए और हमें छोड़ कर चले गए। उनकी शहादत को मैं सभी दिल्लीवासियो की ओर से नमन करता हूँ। उनके परिवार को 1 करोड़ रुपए की सम्मान राशि दी जाएगी। https://t.co/n1eNmZNNCw— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 7, 2020
The tweet by Kejriwal was in reply to a post by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal.
Baijal while paying condolence on the demise of Amit, had tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the news of the death of Delhi Police Ct. Amit. His sacrifice in fight against COVID-19 will always be remembered. He was a great warrior who brought glory to the frontline police personnel fighting against pandemic. My deepest condolences to bereaved family." (ANI)