Delhi government focuses on ensuring immunisation services for children

The government has decided to prioritise the immunisation of the children to protect them from deadly diseases such as polio, tetanus, and diphtheria. 

Published: 07th May 2020

Children drawing graffiti to create awareness on COVID-19. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday said it has taken proactive measures to ensure “minimal disruption” of immunisation programmes during the coronavirus lockdown. The government is formulating microplans to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the children for all vaccines, a statement said.

“The birth dose of vaccines (OPV, Hepatitis) and BCG were being given to newborns at all the delivery points even during the lockdown,” it said.

The immunisation services continued on the designated immunisation days, Wednesdays and Fridays, at primary health centres.

However, active mobilisation could not be done because of the involvement of ASHA workers and ANMs on COVID-19 works. The government has urged all parents to contact their ASHA workers, ANMs or reach designated primary health facilities for ensuring full immunisation of their children. Delhi has 640 immunisation facilities belonging to different agencies. 

